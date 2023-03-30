Sadness as best friends prepare to close independent Kettering gift shop

An independent Kettering gift shop which champions small traders is set to close its doors next week.

No.1 Horsemarket was opened four-and-a-half years ago by best friends Kerry St. John and Suzanne Chatwin, who first met 25 years ago when they worked at Reflections in Market Place.

They had traded as gift shop Dandelion at The Yards at three years and, when they made the move to Horsemarket, they wanted to bring items from local sellers under one roof.

No.1 Horsemarket and owners Suzanne (left) and Kerry.

But on Thursday, April 6, No.1 Horsemarket will close for the final time after the pair decided not to renew the store’s lease for personal reasons.

Kerry, 41, said: "I'm really sad – we have had a business in Kettering for seven-and-a-half years and it's kind of our baby.

"I have been a big champion of small businesses and shopping local so we're upset to be closing."

The shop sells items such as scarves, jewellery and clothing as well as goods from more than two dozen traders from Kettering, Wellingborough, Corby and other Northamptonshire towns and villages.

Kerry said that while many businesses have suffered because of the cost-of-living crisis they seemed to have bucked the trend – beating last year's sales figures – which has made their decision even more difficult.

The pair will still sell their own items online as Dandelion and has gifts stocked in Willow & Grey of Higham in Higham Ferrers.

Kerry added: "We are really so grateful for the support that we have received since we have been here.