Royal Mail Open Day at St James Mill Delivery Office

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Those interested can come along to St James Mill Delivery Office on 9 October between 10am–2pm and meet the office manager and some of the team. There are 29 vacancies are available for which a full UK driving licence is required*. On offer are immediate start dates**, part-time contracts and pay rates starting at £12.54 per hour.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Royal Mail is hosting an Open Day to help recruit postmen and postwomen to work at the heart of the community.

Available are 29 driving vacancies across two delivery offices, for which a full UK driving licence is required*. There are 17 vacancies at the Crow Lane Delivery Office and 12 at the St James Mill site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Open Day will be held on Wednesday 9 October, from 10am-2pm at St James Mill Delivery Office, 45-47 St James Mill Road, Northampton, NN5 5JY. No pre-booking is required.

On offer are immediate start dates** with part-time contracts and pay rates starting at £12.54 per hour.

On the day visitors will get to meet the Customer Operations Manager (COM) and some of the team to find out more about the roles and how they can be become a part of their local community.

St James Mill Delivery Office COM, Kathryn Roberts, said: “Our postmen and postwomen work at the heart of the communities they serve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The Open Day will be a great opportunity for locals in the area interested in working for Royal Mail to come along to meet the team and learn more about the role and the company.”

* A full UK manual driving licence with no more than six points is required.** All offers of employment are dependent upon the completion of pre-employment checks to the standard required by Royal Mail policy and legislation.