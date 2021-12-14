Rothwell woman becomes first female president of Northamptonshire business group

Northamptonshire Chamber board president Robyn Allen

A Rothwell woman has become the first female board president of Northamptonshire Chamber, the organisation which supports about 1,000 businesses across the county.

Award-winning personal insurance expert Robyn Allen, of Robyn Allen Solutions Ltd, became the first woman president in the chamber’s 104-year history at the end of its annual general meeting today (Tuesday).

Robyn, who at 33 is also the organisation’s youngest ever president, had been an active member of the chamber board for two years prior to taking up her new role.

She said: “I originally joined the board because I felt it was important that we have a diverse collection of voices to represent our wide range of members.

“There’s a bit of a weight on my shoulders because I’m the first female president but I’m very excited about my new role.

“I love the chamber and what it stands for. It gives organisations so many opportunities to raise their profile as well as access to a wide range of fantastic support services.

“My focus will be on the needs of the chamber membership so that together we can ensure the chamber continues to lead the way, grow and move forward.

“I’m already looking forward to next year’s Northamptonshire Business Awards and to seeing how we can help Northamptonshire Chamber’s Women With Vision network and Next Generation Chamber to further develop and grow.

“I’m also excited about the chamber’s first exhibition next year – I know their team is already working on great plans for it involving the Women With Vision network and it promises to be a fantastic event.”

Robyn also paid tribute to the chamber’s outgoing president, Kevin Rogers of Wilson Browne Solicitors, adding: “Kevin has been a fantastic example of what being a good president looks like and I hope he will mentor me as I take on this new role. He’s an incredible human being.”

In her spare time Robyn is a trustee at HomeStart Kettering, a governor at Montsaye Academy in Rothwell, mentors new start-up businesses and is a trained mentor to teenagers.