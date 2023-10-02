Mike Deacon with some of the firm's products.

A Rothwell family firm which helps to keep people’s bins clean and fresh is in the running for two top industry awards.

Wheelie Klips Ltd is hoping to clean up at this year’s Clean & Tidy Awards with the winners being announced at ExCel London on October 15.

Their wheelie bin accessories include extra strong and large bin bags, clips which users clip into place on a bin liner to keep them secure and fragrances and sprays to cover up nasty smells.

And they’ve now reached the final four in the ‘home organisation product of the year’ category of the awards and the final six of the ‘home scent of the year’ section.

Director Mike Deacon runs the firm with son Matt, while another family member carries out part-time administration duties. Mike hopes to put Rothwell on the map by winning at the awards, which celebrate some of the nation’s best cleaning or tidying products, services and brands.

He said: “We are a small family company, thinking big and offering customers full satisfaction with a range of novel solutions to keeping their wheelie bins fresher, cleaner and better. We are owners and a family who love a friendly relationship with their customers and who are unhappy until their customers are happy.

