News you can trust since 1897
BREAKING
September 15 EuroMillions jackpot yet to be claimed; could it be you?
Two men - aged 53 and 65 - dead after horrific attack
Second 'wonky' pub near Crooked House torched in suspected arson
Murder investigation launched after 3 men stabbed
Union says Tory accusations inspired train strike targeting conference
Betrayal of the North: Boris Johnson hits out at PM on HS2

Rothwell firm hoping to clean up at national industry awards finals

Good luck!
By Sam Wildman
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 10:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 10:01 BST
Mike Deacon with some of the firm's products.Mike Deacon with some of the firm's products.
Mike Deacon with some of the firm's products.

A Rothwell family firm which helps to keep people’s bins clean and fresh is in the running for two top industry awards.

Wheelie Klips Ltd is hoping to clean up at this year’s Clean & Tidy Awards with the winners being announced at ExCel London on October 15.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Their wheelie bin accessories include extra strong and large bin bags, clips which users clip into place on a bin liner to keep them secure and fragrances and sprays to cover up nasty smells.

And they’ve now reached the final four in the ‘home organisation product of the year’ category of the awards and the final six of the ‘home scent of the year’ section.

Most Popular

Director Mike Deacon runs the firm with son Matt, while another family member carries out part-time administration duties. Mike hopes to put Rothwell on the map by winning at the awards, which celebrate some of the nation’s best cleaning or tidying products, services and brands.

He said: “We are a small family company, thinking big and offering customers full satisfaction with a range of novel solutions to keeping their wheelie bins fresher, cleaner and better. We are owners and a family who love a friendly relationship with their customers and who are unhappy until their customers are happy.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It is with great enthusiasm and pride that we look forward to the winners being announced to see if we can put Rothwell on the map with a best home organisation product of the year and a best home scent of the year."

Related topics:Rothwell