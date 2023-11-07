Rothwell firm delighted after they take home national industry award
The boss of a Rothwell family firm which helps to keep people’s bins fresh says he’s delighted after they won a national industry award.
Wheelie Klips Limited took home the home organisation product of the year accolade at last month’s Clean & Tidy Awards in London. They were also a finalist in a second category, home scent of the year.
The award was presented to director Mike Deacon by Georgina Burnett, an ex-BBC Weather presenter and TV presenter on ITV’s This Morning.
Mr Deacon said: “We are delighted to win such a prestige award and to think that we were finalists in two categories is very pleasing. Winning gives us the confidence that our products are liked amongst those who value a clean and tidy environment.
“We had a tremendous amount of interest in our products we displayed on our stand and to realise that we were in competition with well-known brands and winning was magnificent.”
Wheelie Klips Limited’s wheelie bin accessories include extra strong and large bin bags, clips which users clip into place on a bin liner to keep them secure and fragrances and sprays to cover up nasty smells.
Previously their Klip n Fresh product had been nominated for a best new product award at GLEE in 2019 and shortlisted for garden and outdoor product at Gift of the Year in 2020. The firm was also a finalist in the family business of the year category at the SME Northamptonshire Awards in 2022.