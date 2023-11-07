Left to right – Georgina Burnett ex-BBC Weather Presenter and TV Presenter on This Morning show on ITV; Mike Deacon; Sian Pelleschi President of APDO and Founder of Sorted; Lew and Rich known as Two Dads in London

The boss of a Rothwell family firm which helps to keep people’s bins fresh says he’s delighted after they won a national industry award.

Wheelie Klips Limited took home the home organisation product of the year accolade at last month’s Clean & Tidy Awards in London. They were also a finalist in a second category, home scent of the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The award was presented to director Mike Deacon by Georgina Burnett, an ex-BBC Weather presenter and TV presenter on ITV’s This Morning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Deacon said: “We are delighted to win such a prestige award and to think that we were finalists in two categories is very pleasing. Winning gives us the confidence that our products are liked amongst those who value a clean and tidy environment.

“We had a tremendous amount of interest in our products we displayed on our stand and to realise that we were in competition with well-known brands and winning was magnificent.”

Wheelie Klips Limited’s wheelie bin accessories include extra strong and large bin bags, clips which users clip into place on a bin liner to keep them secure and fragrances and sprays to cover up nasty smells.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad