The Rotary club of Wellingborough are proud to announce their support to help save the vital work undertaken at the Victoria Centre in Wellingborough, which is going through a funding crisis.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Our initial donation of £1500 will go a long way to help with their ongoing costs during Diwali and the run up to the Christmas period.

We hope to be able to offer our further financial support in the new year and would actively encourage all individuals and organisations with available funds to dig deep to ensure the future of this great facility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Victoria Centre offered the following thanks for our donation. We can confirm that Victoria Centre has just received £1,500.00 from the Rotary Club of Wellingborough. Not only has their contribution helped in saving a Community Centre, but, at the same time, it helps keeping a series of services alive. These services are offered to vulnerable people who attend our groups, people who need a little support to cope with day-to-day issues and to lots of parents who entrust us with taking care of their children, while they go to work.

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news.

The donation from today provides a huge support to those in need tomorrow. To learn more about Rotary and its activities internationally and locally, why not look at our website: wellingboroughrotary.org Or contact our secretary [email protected] You could be come a part of one of the worlds biggest fundraising organisations, oh and before you go, we also have lots of fun with regular meetings in the company of like minded friends.