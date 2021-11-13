Roquette site sold for seven figure sum to help Corby transport firm expand

The firm now has several bases in Corby and Market Harborough

A Corby logistics firm is to expand into the former Roquette site, topping off five years of growth for the company.

Sanderson Transport used a seven-figure funding package from Lloyds Bank to buy the a 5.5-acre site in Sallow Road that is adjacent to one of its existing bases. The site was vacated by food manufacturer Roquette last year.

The site will now provide an additional 55,000 sq ft of warehouse space for Sanderson's, as well as increasing the office footprint for its logistics operations.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The firm will be expanding into the Roquette site which is currently undergoing clearance

It will increase the firm’s warehousing capacity by up to 50 per cent, and enable it to expand its growing e-commerce fulfilment services, which has grown in popularity since the coronavirus pandemic.

The firm provides transport and logistics solutions for a variety of customers, ranging from industrial goods to retail, with a fleet of more than 80 vehicles. It employs more than 140 people across its sites in Corby and Market Harborough.

The new investment follows a period of sustained growth for Sanderson Transport over the past five years, which has seen its customer base expand significantly.

Commercial director Ed Sanderson said: “We’ve increased the size of our operations significantly over the past five years or so. Acquiring the new site will give us even more room for growth and the chance to diversify what we do even further.

“Lloyds Bank has been our banking partner since the business was founded in 1973 and has remained by our side throughout our whole journey. They took all of the hassle out of this deal and gave us all the guidance we needed, and we’re looking forward to continuing our relationship with them.”

Belinda Smith, relationship manager at Lloyds Bank, said: “Sanderson Transport has enjoyed impressive growth in recent years and we’re pleased to see the team build on this success with the acquisition of its new site.