Retailer invests nearly £500,000 in revamping Northamptonshire stores

Nearly £500,000 has been invested by Central England Co-op in revamping stores across Northamptonshire in the past year, the firm has revealed.

The company says that despite the continued challenges caused by the pandemic and supply chain disruption it has continued to invest more than £8 million across the country with three new stores, 40 store revamps and a new coffee shop and florists.

In Northamptonshire almost half a million pounds was invested in revamping food stores, the company says.

The revamped store in Moulton

The society says it is planning even more investment in 2022 including more brand new stores and regenerations and investment in its funeralcare business

In Northamptonshire the Society revamped sites in London Road, St John’s Road and Grange Place in Kettering, as well as in Desborough and Moulton, investing almost half a million pounds.

The food stores now offer shoppers a more expansive range of products and are fitted out with pioneering new energy efficient refrigeration technologies and LED lighting to minimise environmental impact, while all stores are powered by 100 percent renewable energy.

Links also continued to be forged with the local community via inviting local schools to design special pieces of artwork that have now been placed on the inside or outside of the stores.

The revamped store in London Road, Kettering

Store manager Rebecca Wilkinson said: “All of us here at Central England Co-op across our trading area are proud to be part of such great communities and the investment in new and revamped, more modern food stores in the last 12 months has given everyone a real boost in these uncertain times.”