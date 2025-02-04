Results Estate Agents scores a hat-trick

Award Winning

We’ve done it again! Results Estate Agents has been crowned the British Property Gold Winner for Best Letting Agent in our area—making it three consecutive years of award-winning service!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having previously won gold for both sales and lettings, this latest recognition cements our reputation as the go-to independent agent in Northamptonshire. With an all-female team dedicated to providing expert guidance, outstanding results, and a personal touch, we continue to set the standard in property.

With the highest Google reviews in our area, we are trusted by landlords, tenants, buyers, and sellers alike. If you're looking for an award-winning service that delivers real results, we're here to help.

Thinking of moving? Let’s make it happen.

Visit us in Rothwell. Call us today 01536 710222. www.resultsestateagents.co.uk