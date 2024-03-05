Residents rate Corby care home as one of the top in the East Midlands

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There are 1,384 homes in the East Midlands with the top 20 receiving an award from the UK’s leading reviews guide to care homes, carehome.co.uk.

The award is based on reviews of the care home written by their residents, as well as their friends and relatives.

There are nearly 17,000 care homes in the UK caring for around half a million people. Over 12,000 of these care homes support older people aged 65 and over, with around half of these older people paying for their own care. The rest care for people with learning disabilities and mental health issues and are largely funded by their local authorities.

Sandalwood Court care home in Corby

People are living longer, and with 19% of the total population in the UK aged 65 years or older, which equates to 11 million people, demand for care homes is set to grow.

To search for care homes in Corby go to: https://www.carehome.co.uk/care_search_results.cfm/searchtown/Corby

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of carehome.co.uk, said:

“We now have over 300,000 reviews of care homes on carehome.co.uk, which means we can give a really good insight into the kind of care and facilities offered by thousands of care homes all over the UK.

“Our reviews show the standard of a care home’s facilities and the quality of their care and support, staff, activities and nutrition as well as if the care home is good value for money.

“We would like to congratulate Sandalwood Court on being a Top 20 care home in the East Midlands as their reviews show they provide an excellent standard of care. It is such an achievement to be named as a top rated care home by the residents who actually receive the care as well as their family and friends.

“Choosing a care home can be overwhelming and very time consuming for both the person going to live there as well as their family, so we hope our awards which are given to the highest rated homes will help to simplify the search.”

Stephanie Adams, manager of Sandalwood Court care home, said:

“We’re chuffed to have been listed as a top 20 care home by carehome.co.uk.

“Our team works day and night to ensure Sandalwood Court is a true home for our residents, and so it’s wonderful to see their efforts recognised in this way.”

To view Sandalwood Court’s reviews go to