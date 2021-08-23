Residents invited to Overstone Manor for 'Family Fun Day' in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support

Residents are invited to enjoy a day of family-fun activities at Overstone Manor this week in aid of a cancer support charity.

Thursday, August 26 will see the grounds of Greene King pub and carvery, Overstone Manor in Sywell, transformed into a hub of activity and fundraising with fun for all the family planned throughout the day in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.

General manager at Overstone Manor, Ross Messinger, said: "Macmillan Cancer Support is a cause close to many of our hearts and Macmillan nurses are amazing people.

Families are invited to take part in a 'fun day' at Overstone Manor to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support

"For me personally, I experienced first hand just how special this charity is as they supported my mum and my family in her battle with terminal cancer ten years ago and I know that many of our team and guests have had similar experiences with Macmillan too.

"At the Overstone Manor we’re immensely proud to support such an importance cause that makes a huge difference into the lives of many. Macmillan have lost millions in fundraising throughout the pandemic and this family fun day launches a huge month of fundraising for us as we focus on supporting Macmillan in any way we can."

There will be market stalls from 12pm to 5pm and, from 12pm, there will be a children's entertainer running activities throughout the afternoon including mini discos and sports day events. Little ones will also be able to enjoy a bouncy castle until 6pm.

There is also fun planned for adults as they will be able to test their endurance on the 'Bucking Bronco' or engage in combat in the gladiator challenge or test their strength in the bungee runs.

Music can be enjoyed throughout the day and evening from a resident DJ and a live performance from singer, Charlie Sampson, followed by tribute artists to Rihanna, Madness, Bruno Mars and Olly Murs until 11.30pm.

Doves will be released at 6pm as an emotional tribute to those who have lost their lives to cancer and there will be a Macmillan charity auction taking place at 7pm.

There will then be the very unique opportunity for people to take part in a 'Firewalk', which involves walking across a bed of hot coals all in the name of charity.

Ross continued: "Nearly all of the activities and entertainment on the day have been kindly offered free-of-charge by local and national vendors, entertainment companies and individuals.

"It’s amazing the generosity of people when it comes to special causes like this one, and we’re really looking forward to what promises to be a brilliant day of fun and excitement for all the family!"

To sign up and secure your place for the Walk On Fire event, you can email [email protected] for further details.