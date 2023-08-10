News you can trust since 1897
Residents at local care home enjoy some 'Pony Power!'

Collingtree Park care home in Northampton was full of animal magic when a pair of miniature Shetland ponies came to visit. Residents loved feeding, petting and getting to know more about the two very well behaved ponies; Lollypop and Moomin.
By Samantha FawcettContributor
Published 10th Aug 2023, 12:42 BST- 1 min read

These beautiful therapy ponies from Lollipop Pony Parties were an absolute delight. The power of animal therapy is obvious from the smiles on our residents’ faces, as their new four-legged friends roamed through the home, trotting from room to room and spending time with each resident.

General Manager Nikki Allen said: “Our residents really enjoyed meeting the ponies today, animal interactions of all types can be so beneficial to the continued wellbeing of those living in care; we highly recommend the positive effects of ‘Pony Power!’.”

Collingtree Park care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Collingtree Park provides residential and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays.

