Renowned store celebrates 70 years as a trusted partner in Northamptonshire

Home lifestyle store – Bell of Northampton is celebrating seven decades of partnership with Calor Gas, highlighting its position as the largest stockist of Calor in the county.

The remarkable 70-year milestone between store and supplier began back in 1955, when Bell of Northampton began stocking a comprehensive range of gas cylinders. Originally operating from the company’s Gold Street premises, in October 1977 the Calor Gas operation moved to its existing site on Kingsthorpe Road as sales increased and the business grew. It now supplies Calor propane, butane, barbecue and patio gases, from leisure sized bottles to those for forklift trucks and also Camping Gaz.

Thanks to Bell’s professional delivery service, expert advice and rich heritage which inspires confidence in its customers, over 600 tonnes a year of gas is now sold by the renowned store across Northamptonshire, covering more than 15,000 postcodes.

The use of Calor gas to operate forklift trucks developed into a major part of sales and this has been enhanced in recent years by the increase in demand from mobile catering vans, alongside a boom in outdoor leisure activities such as boating, caravanning and outdoor cooking.

Due to Bell’s large capacity, it also supplies gas for catering at local events such as the Northampton Balloon Festival and Silverstone F1 Grand Prix.

Zen Hynda joined Bell in 1970, and over the last 55 years he has worked his way up through the ranks and is now the company’s Calor Gas department director. He said: “Over the last seventy years we have developed a strong relationship with Calor alongside local trades and businesses with whom we have built a reputation for providing a professional and friendly service.

“Each day sees us making between 15-50 deliveries, servicing a wide range of customers who rely on Calor Gas for leisure or commercial use, and when it comes to choosing the right Calor gas, our experienced team are on hand to provide our customers with support and advice.”

Of the long-standing relationship with Bell, Claire Hodgkinson, network performance manager

at Calor, said: “We’ve had the pleasure of partnering with Bells for 70 years. Their role in supporting our gas supply network has been vital, and their reliability continues to help us consistently meet our customers’ needs.

“We truly value our long-standing relationship and look forward to many more successful years of collaboration.”

The Bell Calor and BBQ Shop also offers a wide selection of Gas cylinders, BBQ grills as well as accessories, gas regulators, barbecue tools and even some tasty BBQ sauces and rubs.

Open Monday to Saturday, 8am-5pm, the Bell Calor and BBQ Shop on Kingsthorpe Road offers a local next day delivery service. For more information, visit https://northantsgassupplies.co.uk/