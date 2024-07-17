Recruitment consultancy supports inaugural Regional Engagement with Defence Conference

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An award-winning recruitment consultancy which prides itself on supporting the UK military was part of an exclusive list of handpicked forces-friendly employers to join the inaugural Regional Engagement with Defence (RED) conference.

Wills Consultants, who recently publicly pledged its support of UK defence by signing the Armed Forces Covenant, was chosen to participate in the first-of-its-kind event last month in the East Midlands.

The event was aimed specifically at business leaders who are already engaged in championing people in the Defence community.

In the opening keynote, General Sir Richard Barrons KCB CBE set the pace for the day, illustrating the increasingly dangerous world we face, giving context to ongoing global conflicts and the importance of Reserve Forces.

General Sir Richard Barrons KCB CBE

The former Commander of the Joint Forces Command made the compelling case for why Britain’s own Reserves should be bolstered to play a more significant role in national defence and security, describing it as a cost-effective repository of advanced skills which has the ability to deploy on mass.

Supportive employers are essential to building that important deterrence, said the retired General, who served in Northern Ireland, Kosovo, Iraq and Afghanistan.

A chorus of thanks to the Forces-friendly employers in the room followed General Barrons’ speech as senior figures from the Royal Navy, Army and RAF took to the stage.

Wills Consultants co-founders and directors Nikki and Simon Wills were invited to ask questions to the panel during the event.

Nikki said: “Being invited to the inaugural conference was both a pleasure and a privilege and the experience only cemented our support of the Armed Forces.

“The incredible insights provided by the conference prove that the mutually-beneficial relationships between business owners and UK Defence can be so impactful and we are proud to be a public supporter of our military.”

Warrant Officer Janice Scott, SO3 Engagement Officer (East Midlands) in the Royal Navy, added: “This was an extremely successful pilot event that raised employers’ awareness of the threats and difficulties facing the nation.

“It was great to hear that industry partners and employers are keen to have more engagement with the services and discuss how we can better support each other in the future.”

For more information about Wills Consultants Ltd visit www.willsconsultants.com/