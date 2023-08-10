Recruitment consultancy shortlisted for award

An award-winning recruitment consultancy has been shortlisted in an inaugural local awards roll call.

Kettering-based Wills Consultants has been named as a finalist in the Small Business of the Year category in the first-ever NNBN Business Awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event recognises and celebrates innovative, hardworking, and enterprising businesses across the whole of Northamptonshire.

The Wills Consultants team

The nod comes just weeks after Wills Consultants scooped their debut award win – the Silver Award for High Growth at the prestigious SME Northamptonshire Business Awards.

The past 12 months have been notable for the talented team, led by husband-and-wife duo Simon and Nikki Wills, who have contributed to the county’s employment growth.

As well as supporting local businesses to grow, Wills Consultants has increased its own staff headcount by 133% in the last 12 months, from three people at the start of 2022 to seven today – and the company is still hiring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team, who specialise in the engineering, finance and accountancy industries, has also recently expanded into a second office to accommodate staff growth and won a huge contract with a household name.

Nikki Wills said: “We are immensely proud of all our achievements and of our team. To be recognised by the NNBN Awards as finalists is just fantastic. We are very much looking forward to going along to the ceremony. Good luck to all the finalists.”

The NNBN Business Awards will be held at the Kettering Park Hotel and Spa on Friday 6th October.

For a list of all the finalists visit https://nnbnawards.co.uk/nnbn-awards-finalists/