Recruitment consultancy makes public pledge to support Armed Forces community

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An award-winning recruitment consultancy based in Kettering has publicly pledged its support to the armed forces community by signing the Armed Forces Covenant.

For many years, Wills Consultants has worked closely with the armed forces to help those leaving the military to secure permanent employment roles that help them adjust to civilian life.

They have now gone one step further in signing the Armed Forces Covenant and by doing so, acknowledge and understand that those who serve or have served their country, and their families, should be treated with fairness and respect in the community, economy and society.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since it was established in June 2013, thousands of companies have voluntarily added their names to the roster.

Simon Wills and Nikki Wills sign the Armed Forces Covenant with The Hon Col LNR Mandy Davanna

Wills Consultants cofounder Nikki Wills said: “We are very proud of the work we do to help those leaving the armed forces to find the right role for them in civilian life. It can be a difficult transition period for veterans, and it is vital to provide the right support to make the transition as easy as possible.

“We work hard to match companies to veterans and believe it is imperative to invest plenty of time to ensure that the two are a compatible match.

“We are delighted to be able to publicly show our support for the military through the Armed Forces Covenant and I would encourage all businesses to consider doing the same thing and backing this fantastic scheme, which honours all those people who so selflessly serve our country to keep us safe.”