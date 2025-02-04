Raunds massage therapist shortlisted for National Beauty Awards 2025

Raunds Massage Therapist, Amy-Marie Farley has been shortlisted as one the UK's top Massage Therapists after being selected as one of five finalists to be potentially selected as a winner at the National Beauty Awards 2025 on 20th February.

Amy-Marie will be attending the awards ceremony at the iconic St Georges Hall in Liverpool as a VIP guest on 20th February.

Having established her Massage and Beauty business nearly 4 years ago, after leaving her 16-year HR career to pursue her dreams, she has managed to achieve over 760 five-star reviews across three online platforms, a client base of over 600 customers and was awarded Home Salon of the Year 2024.

"I am absolutely delighted to have been selected as a finalist and even more overwhelmed that I am one of only five," Amy-Marie told the Northamptonshire Telegraph.

"I set out initially to offer massage, body, and skin treatment services designed to assist clients in managing pain, tension, stress and addressing mental health concerns while promoting deep relaxation and treating skincare issues, and to be where I am nearly four years on, I am overjoyed."

"Starting my business in 2021 was quite a journey, especially with Covid still posing significant challenges and while I was still working full-time as an HR Manager. Transitioning from employment to self-employment seemed daunting but I offered engaging promotions to attract new customers. Once they experienced their first treatment, many were eager to book regular follow-up sessions and recommend my services to friends, family, and colleagues. As a result, I quickly accumulated many 5-star reviews, achieved a 95%+ client retention rate, and developed a thriving schedule filled with regular clients. This allowed me to fully commit to my passion, culminating in the rewarding feeling of ending each workday knowing I had truly made a difference to someone!"

Amy-Marie prides herself on offering her clients an experience which sets her apart from the rest, from ensuring an easy-to-use booking process to providing the most comfortable treatment possible using super soft blankets and even ensuring the comfort of female clients with the use of breast support cushions for face down treatments.

"I feel that it is important to focus on employing techniques that not only promote relaxation but also deliver tangible results tailored to each client's specific requirements and I am pleased that I have been able to alleviate pain, tension and stress for hundreds of my wonderful clients."

"I offer thorough and valuable aftercare advice, along with personalised suggestions for exercises, skincare, or lifestyle changes. I am passionately committed to ensuring that every client experiences a visit that feels unhurried and bespoke that ensures they do not feel like they are just another number."

"I really believe that massage is a wonderful tool to help improve and maintain peoples physical and mental health and over all wellbeing."

"I have had the pleasure to meet hundreds of people since establishing Ruby Rose Skin & Wellbeing, many of which have gone on to become friends and very loyal regular clients. I thrive on seeing people return time and again and witnessing the how my treatments benefit them."

"Once again, this really is a huge honour to be recognised as a top five Massage Therapist in the country and I cannot wait to attend the award ceremony, whatever the outcome!"

Instagram:- https://www.instagram.com/rubyrose_skin_wellbeing/?hl=en

Facebook:- https://www.facebook.com/RubyRoseTherapies

Website:- https://www.rubyroseskinandwellbeing.com