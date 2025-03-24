Raising money for Rainbows Hospice
It was during Isaacs Mums (Aimee) 6 week kickstart fitness program with us at LPT (my fitness studio) that Aimee discovered her son was diagnosed with Battens Disease which left us all in shock.
Starting a couple of years ago I created an annual event called LPT Games that is a 6 month competition involving lots of monthly challenges and at the end of the 6 months we reveal a winner.
Anyway, last year we had the event sponsored by The Raj & I-Mark Uk.
This allowed us to give away a holiday and two spa days at Barton Hall but also raise over £800 for Rainbows Hospice in the process which is a charity that has greatly helped Isaac and many other children who are dealing with these awful diseases.