Property developers gather for key industry event

On March 5, a key event for SME property developers will take place at The Ridgeway Centre, Milton Keynes.

The Property Developer Show brings together the best service providers in the area to help developers tackle the government's target of building 1.5million homes, offering insights and networking opportunities.

Scott Williams, Founder and Director of the Property Developer Show, explained: “this event is an incredible opportunity for developers to meet service providers that can support their projects, from financing and legal advice to construction materials. Local developers will also share their stories, both the challenges and successes they’ve faced, helping others to learn and grow from real-world experience. We want every attendee to leave with new knowledge that will help them overcome the hurdles they face in building homes and expanding their portfolios.”

The event will feature exhibitors such as John Lewis, Saint-Gobain, Howden Insurance, and Roma Finance, providing additional expertise and resources for developers in attendance.

The event is free to attend, and tickets can be registered here: https://propertydevelopershow.co.uk/milton-keynes-2025