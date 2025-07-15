Pro Tiler Tools marks official opening of Northampton HQ with a celebratory event and ribbon cutting by the Mayor

Pro Tiler Tools, one of the UK’s fastest-growing tiling supply businesses, officially opened its newly refurbished 140,000 sq. ft headquarters and distribution centre at Prologis Park Pineham, Northampton, with an open event that welcomed over 200 customers, suppliers, and members of the local community.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event, held on Friday 11th July, featured live demonstrations from top suppliers, exclusive giveaways, and an official ribbon-cutting ceremony conducted by the Mayor of Northampton, who helped mark this important milestone for the family-founded business.

Attendees included customers, suppliers, local business press, and trade media, all of whom enjoyed food, refreshments, and the chance to see the brand-new trade counter in action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guests also took part in supplier-run competitions and demonstrations throughout the day, and lucky attendees even walked away with £10,000 worth of stock thanks to Pro Tiler Tools’ charity raffle in aid of the Alzheimer’s Society.

Pro Tiler Tools Management team with the Mayor of Northampton.

Sam Bucknall, Director at Pro Tiler Tools, said, “It was fantastic to officially open the building in front of so many of our valued customers and suppliers. We’re incredibly grateful for the support we’ve received over the years, and it’s wonderful to see the business flourish into what it is today.”

Joshua Jinks, Brand Manager (UT & Wondertex), Instarmac Group was one of the suppliers attending the event, he said: “The Pro Tiler Tools launch event set a high standard for trade days in the tiling industry. It was an exceptional opportunity to connect directly with both customers and fellow suppliers in a dynamic, hands-on environment. The event not only strengthened relationships across the trade but also had a clear, positive impact on product awareness and sales. It’s the kind of industry event that pushes the whole sector forward.”

Founded in 2008 by the Bucknall family, Pro Tiler Tools has grown from a single industrial unit into a nationwide distributor employing over 60 people. The move into this significantly larger HQ represents the next chapter in its journey, enabling improved operations, a better trade counter experience, and even later dispatch services for customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The launch event underscored Pro Tiler Tools’ commitment to its customers, suppliers, and the wider tiling community, celebrating not just a new building but also the resilience, growth, and ambition that have shaped the business’ story to date.

For more information about Pro Tiler Tools, visit: www.protilertools.co.uk