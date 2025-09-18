Princess INK welcomes the first of its apprentices
With nearly 2,000 followers on social media, Princess Ink has quickly become a leading name in the local tattoo community.
Jessica Morris is now extending her expertise to the next generation of artists through the newly launched Princess Ink Academy, an apprenticeship and mentoring programme designed to support young talent. The studio has already welcomed its first two apprentices, with outstanding early results.
Jessica’s journey into tattooing began following a cancer diagnosis, inspiring her to stay connected with people and express her creativity.
What started as a personal hobby has grown into a thriving studio known for its artistry, professionalism, and commitment to nurturing new artists in Northamptonshire.
Princess Ink offers a welcoming space for clients and apprentices alike, combining high-quality tattoo artistry with opportunities for learning and growth.