Princess INK welcomes the first of its apprentices

Princess Ink, a new tattoo studio in Northamptonshire founded by Jessica Morris, is proud to announce the success of its grand opening held in April 2025. The event drew more than 100 guests, marking a major milestone for the studio, which began as a home-based business in November 2023.

With nearly 2,000 followers on social media, Princess Ink has quickly become a leading name in the local tattoo community.

Jessica Morris is now extending her expertise to the next generation of artists through the newly launched Princess Ink Academy, an apprenticeship and mentoring programme designed to support young talent. The studio has already welcomed its first two apprentices, with outstanding early results.

Jessica’s journey into tattooing began following a cancer diagnosis, inspiring her to stay connected with people and express her creativity.

From the Grand Opening Jessica's personal message to her clients.

What started as a personal hobby has grown into a thriving studio known for its artistry, professionalism, and commitment to nurturing new artists in Northamptonshire.

Princess Ink offers a welcoming space for clients and apprentices alike, combining high-quality tattoo artistry with opportunities for learning and growth.