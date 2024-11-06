Primark launches click and collect service in Northampton and Corby stores TODAY

Wave goodbye to those long, annoying Primark queues, as click and collect has now launched in two more Northamptonshire stores!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The international retailer is rolling out its click and collect services across Great Britain – and Northampton and Corby are among the latest stores to go live with the service.

From today (Wednesday November 6), customers at the Grosvenor Centre store and the Willow Place store will be able to order items online to collect and avoid the checkout queues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Customers can now shop thousands of Primark’s bestsellers across women’s, kids, men’s and homeware by ordering on the Primark website, before picking up their items from their nearest click and collect store at a time convenient to them.

Primark has expanded its click and collect service to Northampton and Corby.

Kari Rodgers, UK retail director at Primark, said: “Our click and collect service has proved really popular, so we’re excited to roll it out even further.

“It means shoppers can easily order their items from home and pick them up at a time to suit them, and is a great way to make Christmas shopping a little easier this year.”

Rushden Lakes click and collect launched last month, and the latest two Northamptonshire launches take the total of click and collect Primark stores across the county to 92. According to Primark, more than half of stores across Great Britain will offer the service in time for Christmas. Primark is planning to launch click and collect in all stores by the end of 2025.

The retailer says it is investing more than £100 million in its UK stores this year.