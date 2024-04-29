Prestige Developments launches new website to showcase UK's leading park home refurbishment services

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Prestige Developments, the UK's leading park home refurbishment company, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new website, www.prestigedevelopments.com. Established in 1991, Prestige Developments has transformed the homes of over 10,000 satisfied customers nationwide, and the new website serves to showcase their unrivalled services, quality, and customer satisfaction.

Director David Rae expressed his excitement about the new online presence, stating, "We're proud to launch our new website alongside a tailored online strategy to share the word of our renovations. With our nationwide coverage and expert team, we complete over 20 renovations per week, and we want to showcase our projects to the entire UK."

The new website features a comprehensive overview of Prestige Developments' services, including their exclusive high-performance cladding systems, superior cavity wall insulation solutions, and chassis repair services guaranteed for 10 years upon completion. The company also offers a range of quality UPVC and composite door systems, as well as unique lightweight tiled roofing systems with a 40-year guarantee.

Windows & Doors Renovation, Prestige Developments

In addition to their core services, Prestige Developments provides garden rooms, extensions, porches, and canopies to add value and quality additional space to park homes. The website also includes a compelling video showcasing the progression of a typical Prestige Developments refurbishment, demonstrating how they transform older homes into stunning, factory-finished residences.

"Overseeing the business, working with operations and sales, and engaging with customers and park home sites has been a rewarding experience," said David Rae. "We have a busy, well-established workforce dedicated to delivering the best results for our clients."

Prestige Developments' commitment to listening, providing free expert advice, and offering the finest products at competitive prices has earned them the respect and recommendation of insurance companies, surveyors, and local authorities. Their installation teams and customer service are renowned as the best in the industry.

With the launch of their new website, Prestige Developments aims to reach even more park home owners across the UK, showcasing their unparalleled refurbishment services and transforming homes with their signature quality and expertise.