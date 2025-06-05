PR agency joins creative community in Northampton

Ballyhoo PR, a Northamptonshire-based public relations agency, has moved its operations from Lamport to creative hub Vulcan Works, in the heart of Northampton’s Cultural Quarter.

The move marks the start of a new chapter for Ballyhoo PR, which celebrated nine years in business last month.

Ballyhoo PR started working with the team at Vulcan Works at the end of 2022, preparing for its official opening in February 2023. Since then, they have established a strong agency/client relationship and Ballyhoo PR has seen first-hand the benefits of using the flexible workspace and additional services provided by Vulcan Works to support business growth.

Emma Speirs, founder and director of Ballyhoo PR, said: “As soon as we walked through the doors of Vulcan Works, we were impressed with the space, which combines old and new and pays tribute to Northamptonshire’s shoe-making heritage.

Ballyhoo PR team at Vulcan Works

“Since then, we have helped to tell the stories of the inspiring entrepreneurs and thriving businesses who call Vulcan Works home. We’ve also seen how hard the team work to support businesses and help them to grow through various events, workshops, and a dedicated business support manager on-site.

“I adored our converted barn office in Lamport and it was our home for just shy of four years. But, like many businesses, we adopted a hybrid way of working and were only using the office once or twice a week and the bills were constantly going up.

“Now, we have taken out coworking memberships at Vulcan Works for all of the team and use it as our base. We still meet up to work together as a team a minimum of once a week but now have the added benefits of being part of a wider, creative community with additional opportunities for business support too. The move also gives us a town centre base and makes us much more visible as a business. We should have done this years ago!”

Garrick Hurter, centre manager at Vulcan Works, added: “Ballyhoo PR is a perfect fit for Vulcan Works, which was established to provide flexible, scalable workspace solutions for creative businesses.

“The Ballyhoo team were always welcome and felt part of our team, but now they are regularly working out of Vulcan Works, we get to see more of them.

“Ballyhoo PR has been instrumental in helping tell the Vulcan Works story and the team have a deep understanding of what we’re about. Having them embedded in the space brings everything full circle and we look forward to seeing their business continue to thrive here.”