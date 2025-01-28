Portfolio Events Catering celebrates National Caterer of the Year Win at TWIA 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northamptonshire-based Portfolio Events Catering is elated to announce its triumph as the Caterer of the Year 2025 at the prestigious The Wedding Industry Awards (TWIA) National Final.

This momentous win cements Portfolio Events’ position as one of the UK’s premier wedding caterers, celebrated for its dedication to delivering exceptional culinary experiences.

The glittering National Final took place on January 22, 2025, at The Underglobe in London, where the best in the UK wedding industry were recognised. Being awarded the nation’s top catering honour is a testament to Portfolio Events’ unwavering commitment to excellence, creativity, and impeccable service.

Portfolio Events Catering believes in crafting menus that reflect the unique stories of each couple they serve. From exquisite canapés and elegant main courses to indulgent desserts, every dish is prepared with the finest locally sourced ingredients and a passion for perfection. This award reaffirms the team’s mission to deliver extraordinary dining experiences that leave a lasting impression on every guest.

Charlotte Stokes accepts National Caterer of the year award for Portfolio Events Catering

Charlotte Stokes, Events Director at Portfolio Events Catering, shares, “Winning Caterer of the Year is an incredible honour and a reflection of our entire team’s hard work and creativity. We are deeply grateful to our wonderful clients for trusting us to be part of their special moments and for providing the invaluable feedback that made this recognition possible.”

TWIA is known for its rigorous and independent judging process, combining client feedback and evaluations by industry experts. With over 27,000 votes cast and 1,500 entrants, TWIA continues to set the standard for excellence in the wedding industry.

This national recognition inspires Portfolio Events to continue elevating the art of wedding catering. From intimate gatherings to grand celebrations, the team remains dedicated to creating unforgettable experiences that combine exceptional food, flawless service, and heartfelt creativity.

(Photo credit: Matt Rock Photography and Colin Lavery)

To find out more about Portfolio Events Catering, please visit www.portfolioevents.com or contact us directly.