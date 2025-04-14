Podcaster marks five years on air with inspirational celebration in Wellingborough

To mark this major milestone, Donna hosted a special in-person event at the Castle Theatre in Wellingborough on April 3, bringing together local entrepreneurs, inspiring speakers, and members of her networking community to celebrate five years of consistency, connection, and community.

A Podcast With Purpose

Launched on April 16, 2020 — just as the UK had entered its first COVID lockdown — Donna’s podcast began life as The Society of Professional Wedding Vendors Podcast, aimed at helping those in the wedding industry navigate the often-overlooked "business side" of their work. But as the world changed, so did her business.

“The timing couldn’t have been worse,” Donna reflects. “The business didn’t survive, but the podcast did. I pivoted, and Mindset & Action was born.”

Now aimed at small business owners juggling the demands of client work and company growth, the podcast delivers weekly episodes focused on mindset, productivity, planning, and audience building — with practical advice and honest conversations that resonate deeply with listeners. It’s struck such a chord that in August 2023, the podcast hit number 40 in the Apple Podcasts entrepreneurship charts — rubbing shoulders with the likes of Steven Bartlett.

A Celebration of Connection and Contribution

Donna’s anniversary event in Wellingborough was anything but ordinary. Styled like a day of live podcast interviews, the celebration featured a dynamic lineup of speakers from across the UK, including:

- Andrea Rainsford, sharing her powerful story of resilience

- Nicola Tonsager, author and host of Being Soul Confident

- Janine Coney, business and brand strategist from Milton Keynes

- Diane Watson, financial empowerment warrior and author of She Can Prosper

- Cheryl Laidlaw, expert in web design and AI integration

- Donna eade, Podcast host and mentor

Wellbeing was also at the heart of the day, with breathwork facilitator Catherine Chapman and laughter yoga specialist Cat Googe providing mindful moments between talks.

Afternoon tea was served by Northampton’s own Amy’s Vintage Teas, and the entire event was captured by Becky Kerr Photography, based in Bedfordshire. Sponsors included Becky Kerr, The Altitude Experience, Val Adaway with UW, and Businesswomen Unltd.

“It honestly meant the world to see these amazing people show up for me and each other,” Donna said. “The feedback’s been incredible — people said they had powerful takeaways and were already asking when the next one will be!”

Supporting London Marathon Runners, Raising for Charity

Adding even more heart to the day, the event supported the two facilitators of the day, who are taking part in the 2025 London Marathon. Catherine Chapman is running in memory of her niece Mia for Meningitis Now, while Cat Googe is supporting Brain Research UK after a close friend suffered a brain injury. A charity auction held during the event is expected to raise a generous contribution to both causes.

“These women are running for deeply personal reasons,” Donna shared. “I’m so proud we could support their journeys.”

Five Years Strong — And Still Going

As Donna celebrates 304 episodes and five years behind the mic, she remains grounded by gratitude and inspired by what’s ahead.

“It feels a little surreal,” she said. “Most podcasters don’t get past episode 21 — so to be at 304 is pretty awesome. I didn’t know if I’d make it when I started, but now, I can’t imagine not podcasting.”

Big things are still to come. Donna recently interviewed Australian entrepreneur and best-selling author Denise Duffield-Thomas, and she’ll also be releasing the live podcast interviews from the celebration event in upcoming episodes.

A Message to Listeners and Supporters

“To everyone who’s listened, shared, reviewed, or simply told a friend about the podcast — thank you,” Donna says. “You make it possible. I hope you get lost in the episodes and come away with something that helps your business or your mindset. That’s what it’s all about.”

1 . Contributed (L-R) Cheryl Laidlaw, Cat Googe, Janine Coney, Donna Eade, Diane Watson, Catherine Chapman, Andrea Rainsford, Nicola Tonsager. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed The tables turned as Catherine Chapman took over hosting to interview Donna Photo: Submitted Photo Sales