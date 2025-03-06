Plans to convert Kettering pub into B&B submitted
The Melton Arms, in Melton Street, has been vacant for almost a decade after successive planning applications to transform the building fell through.
The three-storey building, surrounded by family homes, would be made up of 12 en-suite rooms for guests, with one en-suite room reserved for the manager.
Internal works would also need to be carried out to refurbish the kitchen and upgrade a communal dining area.
The outbuildings, which formed a toilet block for patrons of the original pub, are in a state of disrepair.
They would be repurposed by reinstating a garden as external communal space for guests and providing facilities for storage, laundry and refuse.
Plans say there is ‘ample parking’ available on the adjacent streets and excellent transport links to the site via bus.
Applicant Mr SS Sodhi wrote in the planning statement: “Unfortunately, the public house has long since stopped operating as such, having recently changed ownership several times.
"Thus, and due to vandalism, the building has significantly deteriorated internally and is no longer habitable in its current state.
“There are surprisingly few hotels/guest houses within Kettering, particularly near this site within the north-west quarter of the town, close to the Telford Way Industrial Estate.
"Conversion of this building to a Bed & Breakfast establishment would be a great opportunity to enliven the local community and provide flexibility for commuters working in Kettering.”
The applicant previously received permission under different proposals to convert the property into three flats.
The planning papers noted that the project was not carried out due to Covid restrictions. The approval for flats has since lapsed.
The applicant says the new plans to transform the property into a Bed & Breakfast establishment is ‘harking back to its former use as a pub/hostelry’.
Public comments on the application will close on March 27, with a target decision date from NNC set at the start of April.
