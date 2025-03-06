Plans to convert Kettering pub into B&B submitted

A former Kettering pub that has been the target of vandalism could be turned into a bed and breakfast if plans are approved by the council.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Melton Arms, in Melton Street, has been vacant for almost a decade after successive planning applications to transform the building fell through.

The three-storey building, surrounded by family homes, would be made up of 12 en-suite rooms for guests, with one en-suite room reserved for the manager.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Internal works would also need to be carried out to refurbish the kitchen and upgrade a communal dining area.

The Melton Arms, Kettering. Credit: Google

The outbuildings, which formed a toilet block for patrons of the original pub, are in a state of disrepair.

They would be repurposed by reinstating a garden as external communal space for guests and providing facilities for storage, laundry and refuse.

Plans say there is ‘ample parking’ available on the adjacent streets and excellent transport links to the site via bus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Applicant Mr SS Sodhi wrote in the planning statement: “Unfortunately, the public house has long since stopped operating as such, having recently changed ownership several times.

The Melton Arms, Kettering. Credit: Google

"Thus, and due to vandalism, the building has significantly deteriorated internally and is no longer habitable in its current state.

“There are surprisingly few hotels/guest houses within Kettering, particularly near this site within the north-west quarter of the town, close to the Telford Way Industrial Estate.

"Conversion of this building to a Bed & Breakfast establishment would be a great opportunity to enliven the local community and provide flexibility for commuters working in Kettering.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The applicant previously received permission under different proposals to convert the property into three flats.

The Melton Arms, Kettering. Credit: Google

The planning papers noted that the project was not carried out due to Covid restrictions. The approval for flats has since lapsed.

The applicant says the new plans to transform the property into a Bed & Breakfast establishment is ‘harking back to its former use as a pub/hostelry’.

Public comments on the application will close on March 27, with a target decision date from NNC set at the start of April.