A growing pizza chain will be coming to yet another Northamptonshire town after establishing bases in Northampton, Kettering and Wellingborough.

Fireaway, which prides itself on bringing authentic Italian pizza to the UK, has secured a fourth home in Corby at 34-36 George Street.

The site is within the heart of Corby town centre and will replace an empty ground-floor unit that used to house betting shop, Coral.

The new restaurant will be take over an empty unit in 34-36 George Street, Corby (Credit: Google Streetview)

According to the application, the restaurant’s proposed opening hours are 8am to 11pm from Monday to Sunday, including bank holidays.

The chain, which was launched in 2016, boasts more than 150 branches across Britain.

The pizza is created with fresh ingredients and hand-made dough and finally fired in a 400-degree oven.

Plans say the inside of the building will be rejuvenated to include a kitchen, pizza oven and internal seating area for customers, as well as outside seating under the building’s canopy.

Fireaway Pizza, Dalkeith Place, Kettering. Designs submitted show similar plans to their other branches across Northamptonshire (Credit: Google Streetview)

Orders will also be available to pick up through in-store collection and delivery drivers.

The planning documents said: “The proposal intends to also provide much needed economic boost to the existing area by providing a new restaurant within the parade with seating thereby attracting patrons from the local community and businesses.

“The vacant unit will be converted to provide new flavours of food for the community with freshly made pizza.

"The new restaurant would in turn also provide the employment of extra staff from the community.”

It is expected that the new Corby branch of Fireaway will initially employ three full-time and two part-time employees.