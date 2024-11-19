Pets at Home opens new Pet Care Centre in Kettering Shopping Park

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

After months of anticipation, Pets at Home has opened a brand-new Pet Care Centre in Kettering.

With both the Kettering Vets for Pets practice and the Northall Steet Pets at Home relocating to Kettering Shopping Park, the new Pet Care Centre has expanded to become a comprehensive, one-stop destination for all pet care.

Pets at Home have invested just shy of £1 million in refurbishing, enhancing and futureproofing the Kettering Pet Care Centre. Offering local pet owners, the very best care, services and experience for their pet.

This is part of an ongoing expansion programme in which the pet care business is opening new stores, refurbishing existing stores and working with its veterinary practice owners to deliver outstanding pet care services in communities across the UK.

To celebrate the new Kettering Pet Care Centre, the Vet Practice Owners, Chris Willis and Sarah Scott, along with Pets at Home Store Manager, Clarise Kelly, held a ribbon cutting ceremony and launch event.

The celebration featured an array of fun free activities, including face painting, goodie bags and plinko games. Additionally, Pets at Home hosted a local Golden Bone competition, where the lucky “pawticipants” who found the five golden bones, hidden in Wicksteed Park each won a £50 Pets at Home gift voucher*.

The brand-new Pet Care Centre, which has expanded from 6,400 sq ft. (Northall Street) to 13,300 sq ft., gives local pet owners access to a brand-new concept store offering a range of specialist services and an in-store experience that’s tailored to the needs of pets. The new look store includes:

A team of highly trained pet care advisors who are on hand every day to support with free advice, including flea and worm subscriptions, free weight checks and pet food consultations, as well as fitting services for dog coats and harnesses.

A dedicated Nutrition Hub with an increased range of fresh, frozen and raw food options to reflect the diverse feeding choices adopted by pet owners today. The Hub will also feature increased fridge and freezer space, a pick-and-mix treat bar stocked with natural products, and a designated consultation area for help and advice across all life stages from puppy and kitten to senior.

An expanded Health Centre making it easier for customers to manage their pets' everyday healthcare needs, including licensed medications and easy access to free pet weighing scales.

A pet adoption centre and pet food bank donation point, in partnership with the Blue Cross, to support local pets within the Kettering community.

A small animal pet village to inspire the next generation of pet owners and encourage face to face conversations on responsible pet ownership.

Digital and interactive screens to help educate customers with their pet choices.

An increased outdoor free carpark providing ease of access and plenty of parking for all.

Store Manager, Clarise Kelly at Pets at Home Kettering, said: “We're over the moon to unveil our brand-new Pet Care Centre in Kettering. With a fresh look and feel, enhanced range of services and an upgraded in-store experience, we’ve got everything the local community needs to keep pets happy, healthy and safe.

"We are so excited our doors are open to welcome in new and old customers to come and see the changes. Our knowledgeable team of pet care advisors have all been specially trained to help support customers in the best way possible – from expert harness fitting to nutrition advice, we are here seven days a week.”

The new concept Pet Care Centre proudly serves as the new home for Vets for Pets Kettering, a trusted practice that has cared for local pets for 15 years. Expanding from 1990 sq ft. (Telford Way) to 5634 sq ft, this modern, state-of-the-art facility will be owned and managed by the same dedicated team of highly skilled vets, nurses and client care advisors as before. The new practice has:

Seven spacious consultation rooms which will be fully air conditioned throughout for increased patient comfort.

Separate waiting areas and wards for dogs, cats, rabbits and exotics.

An isolation facility and upgraded in-house laboratory facility.

Upgraded imaging suite, including a state-of-the-art ultrasound to allow for cardiac scans.

Two separate operating theatres for both complex and routine procedures.

A dedicated dental suite which will include new dental radiography for advanced procedures.

First appointments available from the 18th.

Practice Owners, Chris Willis and Sarah Scott at Vets for Pets Kettering, said: "Since opening our practice 15 years ago, we are thrilled to announce our move to a beautiful, purpose-built facility that places patient wellbeing at the centre of all we do.

"This has been a four-year journey to find the ideal location and design a practice from the ground up for our patients, clients, and team. Our new facility also includes The Gracie Suite, a heartfelt tribute to our beloved first practice mascot, Gracie, who remains forever in our hearts.

We look forward to welcoming back our loyal clients and are excited to meet new ones as we enter this next chapter.

Sharing the space with Pets at Home means we can offer our clients a complete, wrap-around pet care service. It’s a privilege and an honour to be part of our local community and to continue supporting local people and their pets."

The new Pets at Home Pet Care Centre is open seven days a week and pet owners in Kettering can keep up to date with the latest news and offers via the website and Facebook page.

New customers can sign up to Pets at Home’s free Pets Club for tailored offers, advice and news.