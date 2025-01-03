People and training top of agenda in 2025 for local IT consultancy to support its growth plans

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Investing in its people, culture and training remain top of the agenda for a Wellingborough IT consultancy’s growth plans in 2025.

This focus follows 3RS IT Solutions’ efforts in 2024 which saw the company heavily investing in its staff and office space. This is despite some challenges faced, such as the new incoming government which they believe had an impact on business decision makers putting a hold on moving IT partnerships.

“Being open and honest, we had some tough times in 2024 but I don’t think we’re the only business that were affected,” comments Leila Souch, marketing director at 3RS IT Solutions.

“It’s easy to see why some businesses have been wary of moving IT partnerships but we would encourage them to embrace change. That’s the only way in which they can support and grow their business.

Pictured are Leila and Steve Souch of 3RS IT Solutions

“Indeed, we have received great feedback from many businesses that we work with who have come to recognise how critical an IT department is for their business.”

Change is something that 3RS have certainly embraced. The company, led by husband-and-wife team, Steve and Leila Souch, expanded in 2024 by opening another office in Leicester, alongside an office space in Nottingham.

They also made a number of appointments including employing Riley Harvey as its Technical Support Engineer, the promotion of Mitch McFarlane as its Service Desk Team Lead as well as the appointment of Ethan Malvern as its technical director. The latter is perhaps the most poignant as, aged 19, the announcement made him one of the youngest company directors in the UK. He now sits on the company’s Board alongside Leila and the company’s managing director and founder, Steve Souch.

“We are really proud of the growth we made last year and the new appointments really helped to strengthen the team further,” said Leila.

“Ethan’s appointment in May 2024 marked the start of an important chapter for the business and the investment we made into the team and training during 2024 has proven successful. Together, we have big plans for the company’s future including further growth into new areas.”

Looking ahead to 2025, 3RS is keen to continue its commitment to training and employee development. Also on the agenda is continuing in its efforts to raise the profile of the business: “During 2024 we collaborated with Ballyhoo PR to really help increase awareness of what we do and provide an opportunity for us to continue on our growth plans,” explains Leila.

“We want to build on this partnership to further improve our reach and really shout about our successes in helping businesses out there grow when it comes to IT support.

“We pride ourselves on being able to scale up our services as we grow with a business’ needs and I am hugely proud of everything we have achieved and can’t wait to see what comes next in 2025!”

For more information about 3RS IT Solutions, visit https://3rs-it.co.uk/