PDI International celebrates its fourth Be the Difference Day®

On Thursday 4th July, PDI International, a global leader in infection prevention and control solutions based in Corby, celebrated its fourth Be the Difference Day®.

This day represents an opportunity for associates to give back to their local communities. In honour of this day, associates donated their time to various causes across Corby.

Over 30+ associates were divided into 4 teams to support 3 local charities. Teams 1, 2 and 3 supported Lakelands Hospice, an independent charity that provides palliative and end-of-life care, free of charge for people in Corby and surrounding areas. The hospice does not receive any statutory funding from the NHS or the government, so all of its funding comes from the generosity of the people, to assist in the care of its patients and their families.

Team 1 were tasked with a DIY overhaul of the hospice grounds, which involved painting, weeding, planting, hedge cutting and more. Team 2 were tasked with sorting Lakeland Hospice’s Warehouse and Donation Station. Finally, team 3 embarked on a charity litter pick, starting at PDI HQ and finishing at Lakelands Hospice. For every bag of litter collected, PDI donated £10 per bag. In total, 15 full bags of litter were collected, raising £150 for the hospice! The teams were luckier than last year as the sun beamed all day long.

Volunteer Co-ordinator, Jackie Henry said, “It’s amazing how much a team can achieve, and I know how pleased the hospice, warehouse staff and volunteers were with your team’s support for your Be the Difference Day!”

The cost-of-living crisis has continued to force many individuals and families into homelessness due to the rising rents, and lack of affordable housing paired with household bills and necessities rising. To help aid these individuals and families, team 4 did a “supermarket sweep” and dropped off food and personal hygiene products at Encompass, the Corby Homeless Project and Corby Foodbank, a charity that provides short-term food crisis support to people in Corby and the surrounding villages.

Marketing Manager, Nina Smith who took part in the supermarket sweep commented, “It was a very humbling experience and made us reflect how life can change for people so quickly; thank goodness for charities like Encompass who are able to provide the necessary support to get people back up on their feet and feel that they do have a purpose.”