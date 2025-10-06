Parcel delivey firm opens new Wellingborough 'super site'

A file image of the firm's second new delivery site in Birstall, West Yorkshire. It has also opened a site in Wellingborough. Image: DX

A logistics firm has opened a new 10,000 square foot delivery centre in Wellingborough.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Logistics firm DX, which provides services including parcel freight, secure courier, 2-person, same day and contract logistics services, has announce the opening of a new ‘DX-2 Super Site’ in on the Ise Valley Industrial Estate in Wellingborough.

It has opened alongside another new site in Birstall, West Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The firm says the openings significantly increase the its capacity.

The new Wellingborough hub is 10,000 sq ft and takes the total number of super sites across the UK to nine. It will help support continued growth in the DX 2 person delivery division, which specialises in delivering larger and heavier consumer goods to customers, including to room-of-choice, be that home, office or garden.

DX-2 is one of the largest 2-person home delivery networks in the industry, with a main hub based in Nottingham and 19 dedicated depots. It has a dedicated fleet

operating over 100 daily routes, and employs more than 450 staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ian Truesdale, Chief Executive Officer of DX Group, said: “We are delighted to have opened these additional new DX-2 Super Sites in Birstall and Wellingborough. They will provide our DX-2 operations with greater capacity, further increase capability and get us closer to our customers’ customers. They also help to make us more efficient and reduce our stem mileage, which in turn will lower our overall carbon emissions.”