Parcel delivey firm opens new Wellingborough 'super site'
Logistics firm DX, which provides services including parcel freight, secure courier, 2-person, same day and contract logistics services, has announce the opening of a new ‘DX-2 Super Site’ in on the Ise Valley Industrial Estate in Wellingborough.
It has opened alongside another new site in Birstall, West Yorkshire.
The firm says the openings significantly increase the its capacity.
The new Wellingborough hub is 10,000 sq ft and takes the total number of super sites across the UK to nine. It will help support continued growth in the DX 2 person delivery division, which specialises in delivering larger and heavier consumer goods to customers, including to room-of-choice, be that home, office or garden.
DX-2 is one of the largest 2-person home delivery networks in the industry, with a main hub based in Nottingham and 19 dedicated depots. It has a dedicated fleet
operating over 100 daily routes, and employs more than 450 staff.
Ian Truesdale, Chief Executive Officer of DX Group, said: “We are delighted to have opened these additional new DX-2 Super Sites in Birstall and Wellingborough. They will provide our DX-2 operations with greater capacity, further increase capability and get us closer to our customers’ customers. They also help to make us more efficient and reduce our stem mileage, which in turn will lower our overall carbon emissions.”