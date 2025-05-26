Palmer Court celebrates 50 years of providing quality sheltered housing

On the 20th May, the residents of Palmer court celebrated a key milestone for the Masonic Housing Association’s presence in Wellingborough and surrounding areas. For 50 years the Freemason supported sheltered housing facility has provided affordable, quality sheltered housing to Freemasons, their family connections, and others in need. Importantly, 90% of the residents come from a non-masonic background.

The day saw notable visits from Geoffrey Dearing (left), The President of the Masonic Housing Association (MHA), Oliver Lodge (Right), the Chairman of the MHA, Wellingborough Mayor Raj Mishra (Center) along with Provincial Grand Master for Northamptonshire and Huntingdonshire, Mark Constant. Over 50 residents and attendees enjoyed a fun day that included an afternoon tea with refreshments, musical entertainment as well as a celebration of the important role Palmer Court has played in so many people’s lives over the last 50 years.

Chairman of Palmer Court, Ian Richards, stated that “The Team at the MHA and Palmer Court are immensely proud of the level of service and the quality of life we provide to our residents. Our efforts now turn to ensuring that every Mason and wider community member in the province is aware of Palmer Court, the support that we provide for our residents and those extras that we provide that the state sector simply cannot offer that make it such a special place.”

Palmer Court resident Tony Barrett shared their experience of living at Palmer Court and mentioned that “Our time at Palmer Court has been marked by a strong sense of community and belonging. There is always someone available for conversation or social interaction, which fosters an inclusive atmosphere rarely found in other housing schemes nearby. Recently, the expansion of activities offered has enhanced our quality of life even further, providing diverse opportunities for engagement and personal growth…. Living here feels like a privilege, one that continually meets and exceeds our expectations.”

At Palmer Court, we are always looking for ways to enrich the lives of our residents. If you would like to volunteer a service or activity, please contact us directly.

Chairman of Palmer Court, Ian Richards, with Provincial GM Mark Constand and the Wellingborough Mayor Raj Mishra

