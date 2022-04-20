Owners of popular Northampton venues take on run down village pub

The owners of two popular Northampton venues have bought a run down pub in the village of Old to reinstate it as the ultimate community hub for locals.

Owners of The Old White Hart pub in Far Cotton and The Picturedrome in Kettering Road, Suzy Keeping and Chris D’alessio were handed the keys to The White Horse public house on Tuesday (April 19).

The White Horse has been closed since October 2021 and the new owners told this newspaper they are “excited” to restore the old pub to its former rustic glory.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris D’alessio and Suzy Keeping are the new owners of The White Horse pub in Old.

New landlady, Suzy Keeping, managed The White Horse pub for the former owners at the age of 20.

Suzy, now 27, said: “It was this pub that made me fall in love with the industry.

“The village knows it is a great community asset and I am still good friends with a lot of people from when I worked here.

“We would love to get it back to serving up good food, good beer and good entertainment.”

The new owners want to breathe new life into the country pub whilst maintaining its rustic charm, woody aesthetic and the pizza oven in the garden.

They are currently clearing out the derelict pub with help from staff at the Picturedrome and there are plans to replace the whole kitchen.

Suzy, describing the pub’s condition, said: “It is in a hell of a state. It almost looks a bit like there has been a bizarre apocalypse - lots of washing up has been left behind.”

The White Horse is expected to reopen in June but this depends on when renovations are complete.

Suzy added: “Getting in here now with the keys and looking at it, it is quite daunting but it is a great village. Lots of people are really wanting it to do well. I am really excited to be back in a lovely pub in a lovely village.”

Over the next two weeks, KDR events - owned by Suzy and Chris - will be looking to recruit pub staff, including a manager and a head chef.