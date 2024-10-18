Outstanding achievement recognition, a second year running for Dean G Fitness

Dean (pictured far right) with some of his Bootcampers in the Peak District.

Shortlisted for the second year in a row at the prestigious National Fitness Awards, Dean G Fitness is in the running for the outstanding achievement award that will be presented in November.

Harborough born, Dean Guerriero has been successfully running his own fitness company for over 8 years. Providing the local community with unique fitness boot-camps that incorporate distinctive, lifechanging experiences such as skydiving, Alfresco's spas and high ropes, Dean's authentic approach to fitness of the mind and body has drawn the attention of the Awards.

Accepting runner-up place in last year's awards, Dean is hoping that this year the judges will award him the significant outstanding achievement award. The National Fitness Awards is a prestigious annual event that recognises and honours the best fitness facilities, gym instructors, and health clubs across the country.

The awards are highly anticipated every year, and the winners are celebrated for their dedication and contributions to the fitness industry. The National Fitness Awards is a platform that not only showcases the best practices but also inspires others to raise the bar and strive for excellence.

Dean with his clients Alex Parsons, Tanisha Rae and Sian Reid after completing and winning their recent Challenge in Wales.

On becoming a finalist Dean says "I am so grateful to be shortlisted for this incredible award, again! I really hope that this time I can bring the trophy home for the most amazing clients and community. Dean G Fitness has overcome some very tough obstacles this year so it would mean so much to win this."

Dean's boot-camps and one-to-one personal training sessions offer not only different ways of exercising and challenging the body to achieve peak fitness and performance but they also aid in recovery from injury or illness, development of mental resilience and provide a strong support system for all that take part.

As well as empowering people to begin or to maintain their fitness journey of body, mind and spirit, Dean is also known to inspire the fitness community in training and completing tough physical and mental challenges including the notoriously gruelling SAS challenge 'The fan dance', completing it in a time quicker than required for SAS selection.

Dean is also known to support and encourage clients in training for personal fitness challenges from half marathons to hyrox competitions, with the most recent accolade seeing Dean and 3 clients, as a team, tackling a 24 mile bike ride, summit Snowdon by foot and 3 mile kayak in the Peddle, paddle, peak race, coming first place and raising funds for Muscular Dystrophy UK.

The awards night will be taking place on Friday the 29th of November at the Athena in Leicester.