Opinion: Businesses urged to take action ahead of end in Windows 10 support

Steve Souch, managing director at 3RS IT Solutions says that businesses should consider upgrading to Windows 11 now to avoid security and compliance risks

Northants IT consultancy 3RS IT Solutions is urging businesses to upgrade to Windows 11 to help ensure their business stays secure, compliant, and future-ready before support for Windows 10 ends later this month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Statistics from a Cyber security breaches survey 2025 carried out by the government show that just over four in ten UK businesses experienced a cyber security breach or attack in the last 12 months.

Businesses that continue using Windows 10 after support ends in October 2025 risk security vulnerabilities, compliance issues, software incompatibility, higher long-term costs, alongside potential non-compliance with regulations such as GDPR and cyber essentials.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Businesses should look to upgrade to Windows 11 now, ensuring migration is completed before Windows 10 support ends later this month,” explains Steve Souch, managing director, 3RS IT Solutions.

“In addition to keeping businesses secure and compliant, upgrading will bring added benefits including faster performance, better multitasking tools, seamless Microsoft Teams integration, and stronger protection against modern cyber threats.

“At 3RS IT Solutions we make the upgrade seamless so your team can get the benefits without the tech headaches.”

Windows 10 support ends on Tuesday October 14th. Businesses looking to find out more about upgrading to Windows 11 can email [email protected]