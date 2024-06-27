One Year, One Planet: Axil and Lush’s sustainable collaboration
In spring 2023, Lush selected Axil for a three-year contract at their iconic Green Hub in Poole, sharing a mission of progress, purpose, and a vibrant commitment to our planet and its people.
· Celebrating a year of commitment to progress, purpose, and environmental stewardship.
· Sharing their values and passion for circularity.
· Converting waste into valuable resources while ensuring transparency and minimising environmental impact.
At Lush, the ethos is as straightforward as it gets: honest, down-to-earth, and unapologetically bold. The company takes pride in their products being 100% vegetarian and 80% vegan, a testament to their dedication to caring for both people and the planet. But the journey towards sustainability doesn't end there. That's where Axil comes in.
Recognising that sustainability is a continuous journey, Lush partnered with Axil, who share their values and passion for circularity. Together, they're pushing the boundaries of what's possible in waste management and sustainability, ensuring that every aspect of the production process is planet friendly.
"Partnering with Axil—a company that shares our values and passion for circularity—has been a natural fit.’ says Ashley O’Sullivan, Green Hub Operations Manager at Lush. “We have had a faultless service since we have been working with Axil. By embracing our motto of 'Leave the World Lusher,' we're not just reducing our environmental impact but enhancing the planet for future generations together. The communication and data from the portal is always brilliant and we look forward to continuing the relationship between Lush and Axil."
Axil is one of the UK’s most specialised total waste management companies, working across multiple sectors. Committed to supporting customers to close the loop and find solutions to reuse, repurpose, repair and recycle materials from across the business.
From transparent waste management practices to recycling initiatives, Axil and Lush stand united in their commitment to driving positive change. The collaboration includes converting card and tissue into usable, recycled cardboard and breaking down plastics into new polymers, ready for reuse. Axil also provides absolute transparency on waste disposal, ensuring sustainable outcomes that align with Lush's commitment to responsible waste management.
"Partnering with Lush has been inspiring," echoes Contract Manager, Louise Lovejoy at Axil. "Lush's dedication to sustainability resonates with our values of environmental stewardship and integrity. Together, waste is not just managed but transformed into valuable resources. Our communication is as honest as it gets, speaking from the heart and cutting through the noise with authenticity and transparency."
The partnership is committed to zero waste to landfill, highlighting our dedication to minimising environmental impact. From transparent waste management practices to innovative recycling initiatives, Lush and Axil are committed to finding bold solutions to the challenges facing our planet.
