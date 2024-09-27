One of UK’s youngest company directors announced as a finalist at NNBN Business Awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ethan Malvern, services operations manager at independent IT consultancy, 3RS IT Solutions, has been announced as a finalist in the Special Recognition category of the NNBN Business Awards.

The Awards recognise and celebrate the innovative and enterprising businesses, charities and organisations within Northamptonshire and the announcement marks another positive step in Ethan’s career with 3RS.

Having joined the company as a 16-year-old infrastructure technician apprentice with Baltic Apprenticeships, he has swiftly risen through the ranks as a trusted and well-respected member of the team, serving as service team leader and most recently, as services operations manager. Earlier this year, he was made a Board member at the company, aged 19, making him one of the youngest company directors in the UK.

“I’m incredibly proud of Ethan and the progress he’s made in his career,” said Steve Souch, founder and director at 3RS IT Solutions. “He’s worked tirelessly to reach this point, which is why promoting him to technical director felt like the natural choice.

Ethan Malvern is a finalist in the NNBN Business Awards Special Recognition category

“Having been with the company since he was 16, he’s worked his way up and now leads his own team, passing on the same knowledge and guidance I once gave him.

“Winning this award would be an amazing achievement for Ethan and would greatly boost his confidence.”

On being confirmed as a finalist, Ethan said: “I am thrilled to be announced as a finalist for the Special Recognition award at the NNBN Business Awards.

“I really had no idea that any of this was happening behind my back! Myself and the team at 3RS IT Solutions are looking forward to the awards ceremony.

“Good luck to all of the finalists!”

Winners of all 14 categories will be announced at the NNBN Business Awards ceremony which takes place on Friday 4th October at the Mecure Hotel Northampton.

For more information of the Awards and all finalists, visit nnbnawards.co.uk/nnbn-awards-finalists/