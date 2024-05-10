One of Kettering's best known iconic electrical shop is closing
Bal and Sue who have been trading as Kettering Electrical Centre are closing. After trading in the same location for nearly 40years.
The popular electrical shop, Kettering Electrical Centre is closing down after trading for just under 40years.
Bal and Sue would like to thank all our customers for their loyal support, some of whom have become friends over the years.
The premises were purchased in 1985 and after a lot of renovations, started trading in Stamford Road.
They are suppliers of electrical materials to the trade as well as the general public.
It has been a privilege to have served Kettering and the wider surrounding area's and can't believe that time has gone by so quickly.