Oil firm signs deal to expand operations by moving into Kettering warehouse park unit

A global oil and lubricant supplier has signed a deal to expand their operations by taking on a unit at a Kettering warehouse park.

Mannol has agreed a 10-year lease for the facility, known as DC4, at Prologis Park on the northern edge of the town.

Jevgenij Lyzko, chief executive officer at Mannol, said: “As we continue to grow, we were in need of a larger unit to cater for our expanding operations.

"We chose Prologis UK as our trusted partner to provide this. DC4 Kettering offers a large, modern facility and has the benefit of great transport links to our distribution network and an array of welfare amenities for our workforce.”

The number of jobs the move could create has not been revealed.

Tom Price, leasing director at Prologis UK, added: “DC4, and Prologis Park Kettering, was the perfect fit for Mannol’s expanding operations. Originally built in 2007, we upgraded DC4 to meet the same high-quality standards of our current generation buildings in order to match customer expectations.

"The refurbishment programme also allowed for additional future proofing, for example the option to add in in additional EV charging points as needed.

“We look forward to welcoming Mannol and watching the business grow and take advantage of all that the location offers.”