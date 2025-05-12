Official launch of new player in UK logistics sector

By Adrianna Jatkowska
Contributor
Published 12th May 2025, 12:46 BST
Updated 12th May 2025, 13:40 BST
Based in Kettering, Network Transport Solutions is a new player in the UK logistics sector, and officially launched operations on Monday (May 12), delivering comprehensive, customer-focused transport and haulage services tailored to the evolving needs of modern supply chains.

With a fleet of 40 modern trucks, strategically positioned national hubs, and a fully integrated logistics model, Network Transport Solutions aims to set a new benchmark in container transport, freight movement, and onsite logistics management.

The company is positioned to serve key sectors including construction, modular building, infrastructure, retail, and industrial markets.

“Our mission is simple - deliver precision, efficiency and reliability at every stage of the logistics journey,” said Darren Bailey, transport manager of Network Transport Solutions.

“We blend a personalised approach with national capabilities to offer a truly scalable and flexible service for businesses of all sizes.”

Core offerings Include:

• Nationwide container logistics

• In-house vehicle maintenance by qualified mechanics with over a decade of experience

• A fully certified Driving Academy providing RTITB-accredited CPC training

• Real-time fleet tracking and onsite logistics coordination

As an RHA member and JAUPT-approved CPC training provider, Network Transport Solutions is committed to the highest industry standards, with a focus on sustainability, compliance, and operational excellence.

The official launch date of Monday (May 12) will mark the beginning of full-scale operations, with service routes spanning the entire UK.

