Occupational therapy company wins two business awards
Thrive Occupational Therapy Services, which is based in Sywell and provides independent occupational therapy services for children and families in Northamptonshire and surrounding counties, walked away with the Gold Award for Best Enterprising Business and the Silver Award for Positive Impact.
The team were recognised by judges for the Best Enterprising Business Award after demonstrating that their business wasn’t ‘standing still and doing the same old things’ and that they were ‘moving and shaking, leading in their markets’ through activities that included approaching councils with innovative ways of providing occupational therapy services in schools, and establishing a coaching and mentoring service for other occupational therapists working in independent practice.
The Silver Positive Impact Award was presented in recognition of the impact that services provided by Thrive have had on children, families, schools, businesses and the wider community. These services have supplemented the provision of NHS and state-funded services through consultations, assessments and advice to parents, teachers and schools.
They have also provided direct therapy programmes with one-to one, individualised intervention at home or school, as well as reports for input to Education, Health, and Care Plans (EHCP).
Company director Jennifer Barrow said: “Thrive was founded to supplement the provision of state-funded, NHS services and provide timely therapeutic input and support to children and young people. Since 2010, demand for our services has really grown and we have recognised an increasing need for training and have adapted our business model accordingly.
“To be recognised with these awards for the way we have innovated and tried new things to help even more people, just means the world.”
Co-director Alison Barrett added: “We believe passionately that everyone has the right to participate fully in their lives and our team have the tools to support and empower children and young people to achieve this. To win an award for the positive impact we have had on the lives of others is very humbling.
“We’re feeling incredibly grateful and filled with pride after winning these Northamptonshire SME Awards alongside our exceptional team. It truly demonstrates our solid team spirit and dedication to reaching greater heights together.”
The team will now go on to compete for the title of Best Enterprising Business at the National SME Awards at Wembley Stadium alongside other regional Gold award winners.
For more information on Thrive Occupational Therapy Services, visit thrive-ots.co.uk.