O2 branches in Wellingborough and Corby to close in January as 'competitive environment' forces company changes
Wellingborough and Corby’s O2 stores will close in January 2024, a move made by the company to bring franchise stores in-house to remain competitive and ‘continue to deliver the great service our customers expect.’
The pair of stores in Market Street, Wellingborough and Spencer Court, Corby are set to disappear from the town centres on January 11 and 12 respectively.
An O2 spokesperson said: “To ensure we deliver the great service O2 customers expect in a competitive environment, we sometimes need to evaluate how our business operates.
"Following a review of our retail strategy last year, we are ending our franchise relationships, bringing the majority of stores under company ownership to boost our retail estate at the end of existing franchise contracts.
"We’re working with franchisees to find ways to support their employees through this change.”
The Kettering store closed on September 23 and reopened on October 13 as a company-owned store following a refurb.