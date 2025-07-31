NYK Group’s acquisition of healthcare logistics business of the Walden Group

NYK Group’s subsidiary, Yusen Logistics Global Management Co., Ltd. (“YLGM”) hereby announces that Yusen Logistics (Europe) B.V. (“YLEU”), an overseas subsidiary of Yusen Logistics Group, has committed to acquire the healthcare logistics business of the Walden Group through the acquisition of the entire share capital of Movianto International B.V. (“Movianto”)* by entering into a Put Option Agreement with Walden Group International Holding B.V. (“Walden”).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Further to the completion of the consultation with the relevant works councils on this proposed transaction, which is compulsory under European law, YLEU and Walden will execute a Share Purchase Agreement based on the executed Put Option Agreement. Movianto will become a 100% subsidiary of YLEU post-acquisition subject to regulatory clearances.

The healthcare logistics business of the Walden Group includes Movianto, Eurotranspharma, Transpharma International and Walden Digital. Specialising in the healthcare industry, the business provides contract logistics, 4PL, first mile transportation and distribution services from 138 locations in 12 countries throughout Europe. Walden Digital has developed innovative technological solutions including a comprehensive end-to-end supply chain visibility platform, supporting and leveraging the group's logistics and temperature-controlled transport capabilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yusen Logistics Group has positioned healthcare logistics as a key growth area and has been strengthening its capabilities in medical and pharmaceutical logistics globally through its group companies. With the Walden healthcare operations joining the Yusen Logistics Group through this acquisition, not only will the scale of the healthcare logistics business in Europe dramatically increase, but the combination of its expertise and Yusen Logistics Group’s global network will also enable the provision of higher value-added services to a broader market.

NYK Group Pharmacist working in a pharmacy

NYK has positioned logistics as a core business segment in its medium-term management plan announced in March 2023. This transaction follows the acquisition of an e-commerce logistics platform company in the UK in February 2024 and an auto parts logistics company in the Netherlands in April 2024, further enhancing service offerings and significantly strengthening the business’ foundation.

This is the first global acquisition since YLGM started leading the global management of the Yusen Logistics Group, strengthening the Global Headquarters function, and is expected to contribute significantly to its Business Transformation.