Number of people supported by Corby Food Bank continues to rise amid cost-of-living crisis

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Corby Food Bank operates two days each week, Monday and Friday, distributing three-day emergency, non-perishable food parcels from its centre at St Peter and St Andrew's Church on Beanfield Avenue.

The food bank first opened in 2012 and as the scale of the operation has grown to meet demand, the service has expanded and now also has a dedicated storage warehouse in the Corby Business Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Corby Food Bank manager Martin Langford said: “We are a donation-based, volunteer led organisation and are truly blessed by the support we receive from the public, local businesses and community groups in Corby and the surrounding villages, not to mention our incredible team of volunteers.

Corby Foodbank Volunteers

“Demand for our services has grown significantly since we opened and we continue to see, first-hand, the dreadful pressure that the cost-of-living crisis is putting on local people.

“We don’t think anyone in our community should have to face going hungry. That’s why we provide three days’ nutritionally balanced emergency food and support to local people who are referred to us in crisis.”

Corby Food Bank is part of a nationwide network of foodbanks, supported by The Trussell Trust, working to combat poverty and hunger across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clients must be referred to the Food Bank to use the service. The team work with more than fifty local and national organisations, who in turn, issued over 1700 referrals over the course of the past twelve months.

Martin added: “We know that anyone can reach crisis point and we're here to help when that happens. If you need help from our food bank, please reach out to a local agency such as JobCentre Plus, Citizens Advice, or North Northamptonshire Council to name but three who will refer you to our service.”

In addition to providing core food support, the food bank has an in-house Citizens Advice Advisor, who provides help and support exclusively to food bank clients as part of an ongoing Financial Inclusion programme.

If you would like to make a donation, please take your non-perishable food items to St Peter and St Andrew's Church, on either a Monday or Friday from 10.30am onwards or to one of a number of official collections points throughout the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whilst every donation is welcome, the current list of most needed items is pasta sauce, tinned meat, tinned fish, tinned fruit, tinned custard and rice pudding, tea, long life juice and UHT milk.