Northants IT support company expands into Nottingham
3RS IT Solutions, which has an office in Irchester, has moved into offices at Bridgford Business Centre in Nottingham and is recruiting for new roles to serve in the area.
The company is headed up by Stephen Souch, who has worked in the IT industry for 16 years.
Stephen founded his first business in the IT sector in 2013, building it up to a £1 million turnover company before establishing 3RS IT Solutions with his wife, marketing manager Leila.
3RS IT Solutions was officially incorporated in February and has already grown to a team of eight with 150 clients on its books. This next phase of expansion will see the company grow its coverage of the East Midlands further, first with Nottingham, followed by Derby in 2024.
As part of the expansion, 3RS IT Solutions has hired sales executive Eliza Nowicka who will cover the Nottingham area.
Eliza said: “I am hugely excited to be joining an ambitious family business at a time of huge expansion. Everyone has been so welcoming. It already feels like I’ve been working at 3RS IT Solutions for years. It feels like home.”
Home is a reason that Nottingham was identified as a site for expansion with Leila Souch originally coming from the area.
She said: “Nottingham is where I am from and I know the area well, as well as the colloquialisms! It was always our ambition to expand 3RS IT Solutions further geographically and it makes me hugely proud to be doing this in Nottingham and bringing jobs to the region too.”
3RS IT Solutions will continue to operate out of its Northamptonshire offices and provide IT support and other services to businesses across the county.
3RS IT Solutions is currently recruiting for an additional sales executive and engineer to serve the Nottingham region. To find out more, call 0115 784 6848, email [email protected] or visit 3rs-it.co.uk.