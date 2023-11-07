Northants IT support company expands into Nottingham

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

3RS IT Solutions, which has an office in Irchester, has moved into offices at Bridgford Business Centre in Nottingham and is recruiting for new roles to serve in the area.

The company is headed up by Stephen Souch, who has worked in the IT industry for 16 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephen founded his first business in the IT sector in 2013, building it up to a £1 million turnover company before establishing 3RS IT Solutions with his wife, marketing manager Leila.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stephen and Leila Souch of 3RS IT Solutions

3RS IT Solutions was officially incorporated in February and has already grown to a team of eight with 150 clients on its books. This next phase of expansion will see the company grow its coverage of the East Midlands further, first with Nottingham, followed by Derby in 2024.

As part of the expansion, 3RS IT Solutions has hired sales executive Eliza Nowicka who will cover the Nottingham area.

Eliza said: “I am hugely excited to be joining an ambitious family business at a time of huge expansion. Everyone has been so welcoming. It already feels like I’ve been working at 3RS IT Solutions for years. It feels like home.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Home is a reason that Nottingham was identified as a site for expansion with Leila Souch originally coming from the area.

She said: “Nottingham is where I am from and I know the area well, as well as the colloquialisms! It was always our ambition to expand 3RS IT Solutions further geographically and it makes me hugely proud to be doing this in Nottingham and bringing jobs to the region too.”

3RS IT Solutions will continue to operate out of its Northamptonshire offices and provide IT support and other services to businesses across the county.