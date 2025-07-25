Northants IT consultancy on the hunt for a new team member to support growth plans

In a move to expand, a local IT consultancy in Northamptonshire is on the hunt for a new IT service desk technician to add to its growing team.

Led by husband and wife team Steve and Leila Souch, 3RS IT Solutions which provides IT solutions to customers, is continuing its ambitious plans for growth with the recruitment of the new role.

Having opened its first office in Wellingborough in 2023, this was swiftly followed by the opening of its Leicester office, alongside an office space in Nottingham in 2024 to accommodate its growing customer base.

The new role will be based at the company’s head office in Wellingborough with the successful applicant being the first point of contact for clients, providing technical support, troubleshooting issues, while ensuring smooth day-to-day IT operations.

Commenting on the recruitment, Steve Souch, managing director at 3RS IT Solutions said: “Earlier this year we appointed Chloe Brabbins as customer experience relationship manager and we are due to welcome an IT service desk technician who is set to join us in September. The need to now recruit for another member of the tech team is testament to the growth journey we are currently on.

“Here at 3RS we are proud of the great culture we have instilled within our people. Those looking to join our team can expect to be part of a talented team while receiving all the training they need to build a successful career with us.

“So, if you are passionate about technology, thrive under pressure and enjoy helping others, then we want to hear from you.”

To apply for the role of IT service desk technician, email [email protected] with a copy of your CV.

The closing date for applications is Friday 15th August 2025.

3RS IT Solutions offers a range of services including IT support and maintenance, cloud services and cyber security solutions. To find out more, call 01933 426129 or visit 3rs-it.co.uk.