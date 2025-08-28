Northants firms join forces to tackle asbestos in the UK

Two Northamptonshire businesses have teamed up to deliver enhanced asbestos management and biohazard cleaning services across the UK.

Consulo Compliance Ltd, a health and safety and asbestos management company based in Northampton, has partnered with Specialist Remediation Solutions (SRS) of Desborough, which specialises in asbestos removal and biohazard cleaning.

Directors of the two companies – Stephen Booth of SRS and Adam Fox of Consulo Compliance – previously worked together at another firm in the asbestos industry, so when Stephen started SRS in 2023, he knew their skills and experience work together well, and that the service offerings of each business would complement each other.

The partnership has already enabled the successful delivery of several sensitive asbestos removal jobs with schools and nurseries, plus commercial refurbishment and demolition projects.

Elena, Adam and Stephen. Photo: Specialist Remediation Solutions

“One of the things that sets SRS apart isn’t just their capability as a licensed asbestos removal contractor, it’s the fact they also specialise in biohazard and trauma scene cleaning. That’s not something you see every day in this industry. While every licensed contractor is expected to leave a site clean, SRS take it a step further. Their background in biohazard remediation also means they’re uniquely equipped to handle sensitive environments such as schools, healthcare settings, care homes, or anywhere that demands an extra level of reassurance. It’s not just clean, it’s clinically clean. And that added layer of trust is something both we, and our clients, genuinely value.”

Likewise, when Stephen became unwell and spent some time in a coma in hospital last year, just as SRS was applying for a longer Asbestos Removal Licence with the Health & Safety Executive (HSE), Adam knew the process and what was required and worked with Stephen’s Operations Director, Elena Paunete, to secure a three-year licence – an upgrade to the company’s previous one-year licence.

Elena said: “A three-year HSE Asbestos Removal Licence is the pinnacle of asbestos removal. There isn't anything bigger than that and to go straight from a one-year licence as a new business to a three-year licence is no mean feat, and we couldn’t have done it without Adam’s help at what was a really crucial time for the business.”

Looking ahead, the Consulo Compliance and SRS teams want to work together on more projects.

Adam said: “We carry out a lot of asbestos surveys in our business, so naturally, once we have done the survey and identified the material, the client wants to know what they do next. Now, we can advise clients on the safest approach – to leave it, manage it in-situ, or remove it.

“Where removal is required, such as on a refurbishment or demolition project where you don't have a choice other than to remove it before you carry out your work, we can now go out to SRS and two other removal contractors to get quotes and lead times and get these over to the client.

“We have to ensure that our clients don’t just go to the cheapest contractor they can find, we are putting them in a position to make an informed decision as to who they want to use when they want the work done. SRS has carried out a lot of work for us following this process, as they are knowledgeable, professional, thorough and competitively priced.

“Also, I personally like working with the SRS team. I know them and trust them, and it is easy to work with them – we have a great working relationship.”

Stephen added: “It has been great working with Adam again and his team at Consulo. We’ve already worked together on a few interesting projects and I look forward to seeing what else we can achieve together as this partnership progresses.”