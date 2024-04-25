Northants firm goes national with motorsport sponsorship

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Northamptonshire business can now be seen at race tracks up and down the country emblazoned on kart 74 belonging to 16 year old driver Charlie, who is flying the flag for Northants in his first ever national championship.

LMR Building Supplies is sponsoring Charlie for the 2024 season, which will see him compete in five National Kart Cup races and eight competitions at his local track Kimbolton, just across the border in Cambridgeshire.

Chris Matthews is one of the Directors of LMR Building Supplies, he said: “When Charlie approached us looking for sponsorship I was immediately impressed with the amount of effort that had clearly gone in to producing a very professional sponsorship pack and as a firm we thought it was a great opportunity to support a young person to help them progress in their sport.

Karting driver Charlie Ephgrave

“Charlie has come to karting relatively late, even though he has only just turned 16, and this is only his second year of racing so to be taking part in a national championship already is a huge achievement.

“As a motorsport fan myself it’s great to follow Charlie’s racing career and I have been down to Kimbolton to watch him race which was hugely exciting and I was really impressed with his speed and race craft. We wish Charlie all the best with the season.”

Charlie Ephgrave, who races for Team AIRkart, said: “I am hugely grateful to Chris and everyone at LMR Building Supplies for their support, it really means a lot that a company such as LMR believes in me enough to sponsor me.

“Whilst I am considered a latecomer in the world of karting, I have already proven that I can race competitively and I am setting times that put me comfortably mid pack in my races. I have just raced at the first round of the National Kart Cup which was at Clay Pigeon Raceway in Dorset and I am already excited for my next round at Mansell Raceway in Devon in June. I just have the small matter of my GCSEs to get through before then!”

Charlie Ephgrave and LMR company director Chris Matthews

Charlie’s next race is 27th – 29th June at Mansell Raceway, followed by Round 6 of the HKRC Championship at Kimbolton on 13th – 14th July. To follow Charlie’s karting journey and to find out more about sponsorship opportunities, visit Charlie’s Instagram @charlieephgravemotorsport.