Northants entrepreneur in CIO Views Magazine’s Top 10 Inspiring Businesswomen

Northampton’s Kamelia Singh, CEO of The Change Shift and Co-Founder of Cosmic Superstars, has been honoured by CIO Views Magazine as one of the Top 10 Inspiring Businesswomen to Follow in 2024

This accolade celebrates Kamelia’s dedication to driving transformative change in business and technology while championing diversity and supporting the next generation of leaders.

CIO Views Magazine, a leading global publication that highlights professionals shaping the future of business and technology, recognised Kamelia for her people-first approach to organizational transformation and innovation.

As CEO of The Change Shift, Kamelia has led transformative programmes, projects, and workstreams across diverse industries. Some of Kamelia’s career highlights have been serving as Global Business Change Lead for SAP integration at NTT Data UK&I, driving Oracle Cloud Business Change at Abcam, and leading Business Change initiatives for Travis Perkins, Infosys, Sainsbury's, NHS, UK Local Government, and Vodafone. Kamelia’s human-centred approach ensures people remain at the core of every solution, guided by her philosophy of problem-solving, inclusivity, and empowerment.

"I thrive in complex situations—give me a problem, and I will find a solution," says Kamelia. Her guiding principle, “Treat others as you wish to be treated,” resonates deeply throughout her work.

In addition to her business transformation expertise, Kamelia’s dedication to future generations is exemplified through Cosmic Superstars, an organisation committed to inspiring young leaders, particularly from underrepresented communities in STEM and STEAM fields. Her efforts to bridge the gap between business, technology, and human potential have earned her national recognition and prestigious honours, including accolades from the House of Lords.

Kamelia’s story is a professional success and a profoundly personal journey shaped by resilience, determination, and service to others. Born in the UK to Guyanese parents, Kamelia’s upbringing and experiences as a young mother at 20 shaped her unique perspective on leadership. As a woman of colour navigating a male-dominated industry, she has overcome significant challenges, emerging as a powerful voice for inclusivity and innovation.

“Success isn’t just about personal achievement; it’s about positively impacting others and creating opportunities for future generations,” Kamelia shares.

Looking to the future, Kamelia envisions a path of collaboration, innovation, and people-focused leadership. Her vision for The Change Shift and Cosmic Superstars is to continue driving meaningful change, creating partnerships that connect the dots between business, technology, and people to build a better, more inclusive world.

As she continues leading both organisations to new heights, Kamelia remains a shining example of how visionary leadership can transform businesses, communities, and individuals around them.